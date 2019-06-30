Maajid Nawaz Schools Caller Who Singled Out Boris Johnson For London's Knife Crime

Maajid Nawaz gave this caller an impassioned lesson on anti-Tory political point scoring after singling out Boris Johnson for London's problem with knife crime.

Mark said that Tory leadership frontrunner hadn't done anything as London Mayor to tackle knife crime or help improve education in London.

But Maajid Nawaz called him out, describing the remark as a "desire to score political points over human life".

The LBC presenter said it was "easy" for people to blame the Tories for everything, adding it was not 'keeping it real' to pander to trends.

"I don't give a damn whether the man is Tory, Labour, Lib Dems, anything in between or all of the above," he started.

"I care about the fact that a 26-year-old 8-months pregnant mother was stabbed to death last night and a baby was born after she died.

"And whether there's a Labour Mayor in charge, a Tory Mayor, Lib Dem, or an alien, we've got to stop being party political about this and actually focus on the problem.

"It might not be trendy but I don't care, because that's the definition of keeping it real.

"Keeping it real isn't pandering to trends and just riding political bandwagons."

Stormzy chanted "f*** the government and f*** Boris" during his performance on the Pyramid state at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Maajid continued: "If you want to be anti-establishment, then be anti-establishment.

"Don't be anti-Tory, be anti-anyone in charge who is not doing enough to solve knife crime.

"I don't give a damn if their Labour politicians or Tory politicians, we've got to be able to talk about this problem without thinking the only thing we can say, our ingenious thought, the peak of innovation, is that it's the Tory's fault.

"What kind of puerile sixth form level of politics conversation is that?"

Stormzy said becoming the first black British solo artist to headline at Glastonbury was "the greatest night of my entire life", and made headlines when crowds joined him as he chanted "f*** the government and f*** Boris".

