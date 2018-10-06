Maajid's Reaction To Teenager's Detention For Saying He'd Vote Ukip

Maajd Nawaz slams a teacher who gave a teenager detention for saying he would vote Ukip.

Maajid Nawaz was shocked to hear that a 15-year-old boy was given a detention by his teacher for saying he would vote for Ukip.

The boys father told LBC's Nick Ferrari on Friday that his teenage son was given the punishment after a classroom debate.

Despite not being a Ukip voter, Maajid firmly believes this wasn't the right decision for the teacher to make.

"You're criticising Ukip for being intolerant and bigoted and you give a 15-year-old boy a detention for suggesting - upon being asked who they would vote for - for saying they'd vote Ukip?" he said.

"In the name of not wanting to support bigotry and intolerance, they are the ones who are the most intolerant and bigoted."

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari was left in disbelief when a caller said his teenage son was given a detention at school for telling a teacher he'd vote for Ukip.

Paul said that three boys, including his 15-year-old were issues with the punishment following a classroom debate during the 2016 general election.

"The teacher said that 'all Ukip voters are racist'," he told Nick on Friday.

“He was given a detention, the three boys that said it, and when he come home and told me I didn’t believe him.”

Ukip leader Gerard Batton has also responded, saying that it is "not a unique occurrence".