Maajid Nawaz: Tories Failed Where Jo Swinson Succeeded In Lib Dem By-Election Win

Maajid Nawaz pinpoints how the Conservatives need to adopt Lib Dem strategy to stop handing them seats in elections.

Maajid Nawaz described the Lib Dem win at the Brecon by-election as "something rather clever", explaining that the party's strategy to form an electoral alliance with Plaid Cymru and the Greens contributed to them taking the seat from the Tories.

"The Conservatives failed at what Jo Swinson succeeded in, and that is that the Conservatives failed to secure victory by allying with Nigel Farage's Brexit Party," he said.

"The Brexit Party managed to skim off just enough votes from what was a Conservative seat, and the Liberal Democrats just took it.

"And as I say, the reason was that the Tories failed to secure any deal with Nigel Farage."

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Maajid continued: "The future of the next general election will be determined by decision, decisiveness, and leadership.

"It will not be determined by fence sitting socialists who surround themselves with communists and who don't know where they stand on Brexit.

"Because the electorate and the nation is starved, crying out for leadership to get us through this mess.

"But if the Conservatives are unable to secure a deal with the Brexit Party to enter a similar electoral alliance as Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrats did with Plaid Cymru and the Greens, then the Tories are in danger of splitting their votes again, and in those Lib Dem marginals, the Lib Dems will keep on winning."

