Tory infighting ruining UK's pandemic response, caller fumes

16 January 2021, 16:20

By Seán Hickey

Rebellion within the Conservative Party is only making the UK's pandemic management worse, this caller claims.

Brent phoned in to express his anger over the Government's management of the coronavirus, insisting that the reluctance to act has been detrimental.

The caller reminded Maajid Nawaz that "at the start of WWII we had a disastrous government and it was collapsed because we held it to account." He insisted the same should happen now.

"Would the conservative party of Margaret Thatcher be running the country the way it is now?" He wondered, adding that the pandemic management is "an absolute farce, an absolute joke."

"The man has no leadership qualities" the caller added on the Prime Minister. He told Maajid that "enough is enough" and there must be change at the top.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

The caller argued that Michael Gove is too interested in Tory Party leadership during a national emergency
The caller argued that Michael Gove is too interested in Tory Party leadership during a national emergency. Picture: PA

"He's not a natural leader. He's a journalist, he's a spin doctor and he's been found out." The caller argued that Boris Johnson's fixation on popular opinion has led to the mismanagement of the virus.

"Boris Johnson is a popular celebrity prime minister in a national crisis. He's the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Maajid asked the caller what he thought of a potential Tory leadership battle. Brent noted that Boris Johnson's "Machiavellian brother" Michael Gove has "been waiting in the wings for a long time and therein lies our problem."

"We are in a civil war with the Tory party over a potential leadership future and the country is going to hell in a handcart."

