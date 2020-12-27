Caller's argument undone for refuting claim that Uighur atrocities are evil

27 December 2020, 16:33

By Seán Hickey

This is the moment Maajid Nawaz unravelled the arguments of a caller who was apprehensive in accepting the Uighur atrocities as evil.

David told Maajid Nawaz that there is no doubt in his mind that the Chinese government is "abusing human rights," in their treatment of the Uighur Muslims, but added that he didn't think it could be compared to the Holocaust.

Maajid was confused by the caveat: "You don't think this is a uniquely evil regime but Nazi Germany was." Maajid argued that scale is irrelevant if the crime itself is being committed.

"I don't think China is on the same scale," the caller maintained.

Maajid told David that it cannot be avoided that the CCP is "involved in genocide," and whether it is comparable in size to the 1940s should not be a stipulation in acknowledging the events.

He went on to list for the caller some of the atrocities the Chinese regime have been accused of. "If I've just given you that information and I'm not lying to you...would that not make the Chinese regime uniquely evil?"

"I don't know if it would," the caller said.

"I think there are worse things going on in the world," he added, telling Maajid that he would "have to do the research" before coming down on either side.

Read More: Maajid Nawaz scrutinises morals of tech industry amid Apple slavery row

Evidence is being gathered on atrocities committed against Uighur Muslims in China
Evidence is being gathered on atrocities committed against Uighur Muslims in China. Picture: PA

Read More: Maajid Nawaz backs sanctions against China for Uighur atrocities

Maajid turned the screw again, asking hypothetically if David would accept the evil of the regime if the information was true. The caller said that hypothetically, he would.

"My perspective is China's major crime is that it's going to be the major economy," he argued, turning the tables, arguing that the criticisms of the CCP are because the west feels threatened by the rising power.

"A crime is genocide and you seem to be struggling to accept that," Maajid countered.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More Maajid Nawaz

See more More Maajid Nawaz

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member

'Starmer's had more positions on Brexit than the Kama Sutra,' quips ERG member
Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown

Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown
Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'
Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue following Milwall racism allegations

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue amid Millwall racism allegations
Maajid Nawaz dismantles caller who insists he is 'not English'

Maajid Nawaz dismantles caller who insists he is 'not British'
Covid 'freedom passes' are breach of civil liberties, Maajid Nawaz insists

Covid 'freedom passes' are breach of civil liberties, Maajid Nawaz insists

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid nawaz

Maajid's Extraordinary Call With Listener Who Said White People Are Above Him
Maajid Nawaz tests the idea that the Queen could stop Brexit

Maajid Nawaz Tests How The Queen Could Block Brexit Amid Parliament Deadlock
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz's Blistering Case For Why Second Referendum Is Not Undemocratic
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Tells The Labour Party It May Be Too Late For It To Overcome Anti-Semitism
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Is The Phrase "Whiter Than White" Racist?

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK has recorded over 300 new coronavirus deaths

UK Covid death toll rises by 316 with 30,501 new cases

File photo. Police broke up the 100 person party in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Manchester rave: Teenagers fined £1,000 each at ‘blatant’ 100-person Boxing Day party
How much do you remember about the big events of the year?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the big stories of 2020?

File photo: A general view of a Welsh Air Ambulance flying at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Plea for medical students to staff ICU wards as Covid hospitalisations surge
Police have charged two men in connection with the alleged hijacking

Two charged over alleged hijacking of tanker near Isle of Wight
Long Covid sufferers reported smelling burnt toast

Fish, sulphur and burnt toast among scents 'haunting' long Covid patients
The government have said plans to return students to schools are "under constant review".

Government to hold ‘crunch meeting’ on schools as experts call for closures
Over 1000 houses were told to evacuate in Bedfordshire.

Storm Bella: 'Danger to life' flood warnings issued and snow forecast for much of UK