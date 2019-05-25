Why Maajid Nawaz Applauds The Head Teacher At Centre Of School LGBT Protest Row

Maajid Nawaz calls for British Muslims to join Birmingham's Pride celebrations to show anti-gay protesters outside a primary school that "they're on the wrong side of history".

Maajid Nawaz has applauded the head teacher at a primary school at the centre of a row about LGBT equality lessons.

Anderton Park Primary closed early on Friday over fears for the safety of pupils because of the ongoing demonstration by parents who do not support the teaching of LGBT equality.

But the LBC presenter warned the protesters against being on the "wrong side of history", saying that the rights of British Muslims "do not extend to having the right to stifle out the existence of another minority community".

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said: "If you back away, if you give in to the intimidation and the bullying of the homophobes then you lose the opportunity to make huge strides in our national conversation.

"Our rights as British Muslims do not extend to having the right to stifle out the existence of another minority community in this country.

"I applaud Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson for the stand that head teacher is making at Anderson Park Primary School but she needs the rest of country's help.

"And for goodness sakes politicians, if you can't make a stand on this issue, if you can not take a principled stand on this, then god help this country."

