Maajid Nawaz On The Unbelievable Parallels Between Boris Johnson And Winston Churchill

Maajid Nawaz pulls out the striking similarities between Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson and wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

"You'd think I'm making it up as fiction," said Maajid Nawaz as he described a striking parallel between Boris Johnson and Winston Churchill.

"A man Boris Johnson likes to compare himself most to, Winston Churchill, became Prime Minister in exactly the same way," Maajid said.

"It just so happens to be that history lined itself up in such a way that Winston Churchill took office without an election in 1940 and led us through World War Two, and we now happen to be back in the middle of a big spat with Europe and the man who likens himself to Winston Churchill will end up in office without an election in 2019 to lead this country through once again one of the most important decisions vis-a-vis our relationship with Europe."

Mr Johnson, who is the frontrunner in the contest to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader and Prime Minister, previously wrote a biography of the former wartime Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is the frontrunner in the race to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

"It's an analogy, if I made up you'd think I'm making it up as a piece of fiction, it just happens to be true," Maajid said.

"With that aside, I recognise Winston Churchill did a great deal for this country, even though he was unelected in 1940, I think times have changed.

"In defence of my position, I would say times have changed. And I think elections now are probably important, and so I think it's important that our next Prime Minister should be elected."

Watch above.