Maajid Nawaz Wins Prestigious Human Rights Award

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

Maajid Nawaz has been awarded a United Nations Award for his work on human rights.

The LBC presenter received the award at a cerermony at the UN's headquarters in Geneva last night.

Hillel Neuer, UN Watch Executive Director, said: "Maajid Nawaz was chosen for his courageous and articulate defense of freedom, liberal democracy and universal human rights.

"His mission to advance pluralism and tackle extremism has never been more vital."

Maajid set up the world's leading counter extremism group, the Quilliam Foundation, which works to combat the ideological underpinnings of terrorism.

He's also became famous for his LBC show, in which the UN say he "articulately defends democratic values and calls out extremism".

Here are a couple of perfect examples.