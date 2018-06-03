Security Sensitive Areas Need Consistency On Balaclavas, Helmets And Religious Veils
3 June 2018, 14:01
Maajid Nawaz believes it is right for security sensitive areas to ban headwear including religious face veils, but says it would be wrong to support a general ban.
Denmark has banned clothing that covers the face, including religious veils, in a move to protect public safety.
France, Austria, and Belgium have similar laws.
Maajid Nawaz says that a general ban on religious headwear is wrong, but does support a ban in security sensitive areas like banks and airports.
"Not everything you have a right to do, is right to do," the LBC presenter said.
"Where it is not allowed for anybody to walk in wearing a balaclava or motorcycle helmet, it should also not be allowed for a person to be in that environment covering their face in the name of religion.
"It's currently not allowed to walk into a bank with a motorcycle helmet on your head, it shouldn't also therefore be allowed to walk into a bank with a face veil.
"I'm not going for a general ban in this country, I would resist any motion of a blanket ban, but I would argue that airports, banks, and security sensitive areas needs to have a consistent policy against balaclavas, motorcycle helmets and the religious face veil."
More to follow.