Security Sensitive Areas Need Consistency On Balaclavas, Helmets And Religious Veils

Maajid Nawaz believes it is right for security sensitive areas to ban headwear including religious face veils, but says it would be wrong to support a general ban.

Denmark has banned clothing that covers the face, including religious veils, in a move to protect public safety.

France, Austria, and Belgium have similar laws.

Maajid Nawaz says that a general ban on religious headwear is wrong, but does support a ban in security sensitive areas like banks and airports.

"Not everything you have a right to do, is right to do," the LBC presenter said.

"Where it is not allowed for anybody to walk in wearing a balaclava or motorcycle helmet, it should also not be allowed for a person to be in that environment covering their face in the name of religion.

"It's currently not allowed to walk into a bank with a motorcycle helmet on your head, it shouldn't also therefore be allowed to walk into a bank with a face veil.

"I'm not going for a general ban in this country, I would resist any motion of a blanket ban, but I would argue that airports, banks, and security sensitive areas needs to have a consistent policy against balaclavas, motorcycle helmets and the religious face veil."

More to follow.