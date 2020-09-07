Maajid Nawaz calls out Scottish independence supporter for echoing Brexit rhetoric

By Seán Hickey

This caller was making a case for an independent Scotland as a plan B for him in a no-deal Brexit, but Maajid Nawaz saw his case being eerily similar to Brexit ideology.

James phoned in from Motherwell to tell Maajid Nawaz "we've been hoodwinked by Boris over the last few months" in the government's approach to Brexit negotiations.

The caller was less than optimistic about the UK's stance in talks, arguing that "anything else they say is just waffle."

Maajid sympathised with him: "We're in this predicament where you and I wanted the same thing but as you know, we lost."

"My plan B is going to be an independent Scotland," James chimed, which Maajid didn't agree entirely with but accepted "at least you're thinking of a stage going forward."

He turned the screw, asking James "if you were so opposed to leaving the [European] Union, why would you want to leave another Union?" The caller made the case that Scotland didn't vote to leave the EU.

"You didn't want to leave Brussels and you're in Scotland, I didn't want to leave the United Kingdom and you're in Motherwell, it's the same thing. I didn't want you to leave just as you didn't want Brussels to leave."

Maajid Nawaz pointed out to the caller how his arguments for an independent Scotland echoed the arguments of Brexiters. Picture: PA

Maajid prodded James further: "If your plan B is an independent Scotland you do realise the EU has a requisite for membership says you have to have a central bank with a fiscal policy, and Scotland doesn't have that."

"How does that solution make sense? If you're complaining about a no-deal for England, why is your solution a no-deal for Scotland?"

James insisted that Scotland will address these issues once independent: "When we become an independent nation, then all those other things; having our own monetary system, having our own independent bank, they will all fall into place"

Maajid pointed out, "Do you not sound like a Brexiter now?"

The caller couldn't dispute Maajid's claim.