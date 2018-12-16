Tony Blair Is Onto Something By Calling For Second Brexit Referendum

Maajid Nawaz has a message to staunch Brexiteers: Tony Blair is right, a second referendum is the only way to have a no-deal Brexit.

Tony Blair said Theresa May should "switch course" and back a second referendum because of deadlock in parliament.

And in response, Mrs May accused the former Prime Minister of "seeking to undermine" the UK's negotiation with the European Union.

But Maajid Nawaz believes that for anybody wishing upon a no-deal Brexit, Tony Blair's call for a second referendum is one they should be able to support.

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said: "Leavers and Remainers all oppose Theresa May's deal.

"What we don't agree on is what should happen next."

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. Picture: Getty

But acknowledging that both Parliament and Theresa May are trying to avoid a no-deal Brexit, he said: "The ony way to get what should happen next is to go back to the people."

"You've got no other option left, it's as simple as that.

"If you want a hard Brexit, that's the only way to make it happen."