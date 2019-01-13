Vince Cable Blasts Jeremy Corbyn For 'Sitting On The Fence' On Brexit

Sir Vince Cable has blasted Jeremy Corbyn, saying his Brexit stance is now more confusing than ever.

The Lib Dem leader said that he was "more confused than ever" by Jeremy Corbyn's stance on Brexit, adding that his "ambiguity" will do the Labour Party 'a lot of harm'.

He told Maajid Nawaz that "we're in dangerous times, and I think having a leader of the opposition who is so ambiguous, sitting on the fence playing for time, just isn't appropriate."

"I think he is a Brexiter, and he hasn't budged despite the fact that the large majority of Labour supports and MPs are literally yelling at him for goodness sake we need some leadership now," Sir Vince said.

Asked whether he would support a no-confidence vote in the government, he said he would.

"I don't think a general election would solve anything given the position he's taken on Brexit, because we'd have Tweedledum versus Tweedledee and that wouldn't resolve the issue."