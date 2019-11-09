Ex-Labour councillor tells Maajid Nawaz she'll vote Tory if they form a pact with Farage

The caller, who used to be a Labour councillor, told Maajid Nawaz that she wants a Conservative-Brexit Party electoral pact.

The caller told Maajid Nawaz that if forced to choose between voting for the Brexit Party or Boris Johnson's Brexit under the Conservative Party, she'd vote Tory.

She said: "I think I would vote for the Conservatives if there was an agreement and a compromise with Nigel Farage to work together to end this whole sorry mess and put the country first."

Maajid then asked: "If there was no agreement, if they both fielded candidates in your area, what would you do?"

Ex-Labour councillor tells Maajid Nawaz she'll vote Tory if they form pact with Nigel Farage. Picture: PA

She replied: "I think I'd probably just wasted vote and abstain because it's just ridiculous.

"I'm just looking at Jeremy as well and Jeremy has abdicated his leadership responsibilities, given over the party, as he keeps saying, to the membership.

"He's not giving it to me and to the constituents and the conference, you know, he's abdicated responsibility. It shows.

He's turned itself away from the anti-Semitism issues, he's not strong enough."