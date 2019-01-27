Man Born In Concentration Camp "Can Not Believe" There Are Still Holocaust Deniers

A man who was born in a concentration camp during the Second World War says he can not believe that 1 in 20 adults think the Holocaust did not take place.

The worrisome figure was revealed by a survey as hundreds of thousands attend ceremonies to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Survivors, politicians and members of the public remember the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

The poll by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust also found that two-thirds of respondents either couldn't say how many Jews were murdered or under-estimated the number.

But Haim, who was born in a concentration camp in Transnistria, said he can not believe that so many people deny the Holocaust happened.

The former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Maajid Nawaz, the Holocaust survivor described how he spent the first 9 months of his life living at the Transnistria camp with his parents.

But he was disappointed that people deny the Holocaust happened.

"When I listen to people today who don't believe the Holocaust exists, this is beyond belief," he said.

"I can't even believe these people can even talk like this, some even say we the Jews created the Holocaust!"

Listen to Haim's remarkable story in the video above.