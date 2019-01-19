Jeremy Corbyn Is Willing To Meet Terrorists, So Why Not Theresa May?

Maajid Nawaz points out the hypocrisy in Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to meet Theresa May over Brexit after her withdrawal agreement was rejected by parliament, by recalling his willingness to meet terrorists.

Theresa May has renewed calls for the Labour leader to join her to discuss ways to break the Brexit deadlock after her Brexit deal was rejected in what was a turbulent week for British politics.

The Prime Minister has met with other party leaders to find compromises to her notorious deal ahead of a second vote scheduled for the end of the month.

But Jeremy Corbyn has so far declined invitations to join the talks, calling for Mrs May to 'ditch her red lines' and a "commitment to rule out no deal".

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

But Maajid Nawaz was critical of the Labour leader for his dismissal to meet with the Prime Minister.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Jeremy Corbyn has previously said that he would be willing and has been willing to talk to terrorists.

"His entire political career was made from speaking to terrorists in groups such as the IRA and indeed he's been willing to talk to Putin especially over Syria.

"And yet here he is, the leader of her Majesty's Opposition, refusing to talk to Theresa May over Brexit.

"What kind of logic puts you in a position where you're okay to talk to terrorists and autocrats but you won't talk to Theresa May?"

In a historic week for British politics, Mrs May invited leaders of Parliamentary parties to meet with her straight after winning a no confidence vote in her government that Mr Corbyn had called a day earlier when her Brexit deal suffered a heavy defeat.

MPs voted with a 230 majority against her withdrawal agreement, making it the biggest government defeat since 1924.