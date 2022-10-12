National Grid HQ lit up 'like Blackpool illuminations' despite warning public about power shortages

12 October 2022, 07:07 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 07:16

The National Grid HQ was lit up at night
The National Grid HQ was lit up at night. Picture: LBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

National Grid has received fierce criticism after the publication of pictures showing its office headquarters in Warwick with almost all lights on after its staff went home.

The UK’s power grid has warned of the possibility of hours-long blackouts this winter to cope with tightening energy supplies amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Yet the company’s office in Warwick was photographed on Monday between 7.30-8pm with the lights left on.

The shots were taken just 24 hours after the firm warned of electricity shortages this winter.

Power bosses told Brits supply will be at a seven-year low due to generator closures and breakdowns - and said spare capacity will be at just 4%.

The lights had been left on after staff went home.
The lights had been left on after staff went home. Picture: LBC

Peter Kearns, 49, works at an office near National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) headquarters in Warwick Technology Park.

He said: "It boiled my blood when I noticed it — it’s rank hypocrisy at its best.

"The place is lit up like Blackpool illuminations and National Grid of all people should be setting an example to the rest of the country — now more than ever."

A National Grid spokesperson said: "Our Warwick office houses operational control rooms for gas and electricity where engineers work in shift patterns 24/7 to keep the lights on and gas flowing across the UK.

"The building has many energy conserving measures including sensor-controlled lighting which turns itself off automatically if a room is empty."

