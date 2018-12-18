Maajid Nawaz Compares Brexit To Taxi Ride In Must-Watch Analogy

Maajid Nawaz won praise from LBC listeners for this Brexit analogy in which he compared Britain’s departure from the EU to a taxi driver not knowing the destination of his passengers.

The LBC presenter made the comparison after Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in Theresa May.

It’s after the Prime Minister delayed a “meaningful vote” on her Brexit deal until the new year.

The Labour leader said the PM had led the UK into a “national crisis”, but Downing Street accused Mr Corbyn of playing “silly political games”.

Maajid Nawaz won praise for his Brexit-taxi analogy on Tuesday. Picture: PA/LBC

Mrs May has also dismissed growing calls from MPs to hold another referendum in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.

But, Maajid used his taxi analogy to explain why he thinks we need one.

In his hypothetical monologue he cited a family going on holiday but refusing to tell the driver which airport to Brexiteers not explaining how they want to leave the EU.

It won praise from LBC listeners, with one tweeting: “Maajid’s taxi analogy is PERFECT! Who’s paying the fare? Will Cabby May be expecting a tip? How about “Nice try but it’s time to Leave politics””

Watch it above and see you if agree or disagree.