Inside the £6.25m Grade II listed mansion boasting a 'charcuterie room', dumb waiter and sunken outdoor garden staircase

By Danielle DeWolfe

A sprawling Grade II listed south London mega-mansion has set tongues wagging after going on the market for £6.25 million, featuring a sunken elliptical garden staircase, 'charcuterie room' and original dumb waiter.

Marketed with estate agent Frank Knight, the six bedroom, four bathroom property is located on Park Hill, South London, with its listed status ensuring many original features remain intact.

Equidistantly located between Clapham Common and Brixton, the accompanying video tour has since made its way across the internet, with an agent arriving at the property in a Porsche before guiding the camera into the basement kitchen.

The property features not one but two kitchens, original dumb waiter and what the agent describes as a "charcuterie room that could also serve as a playroom".

According to the ad, highlights include a nondescript "sensation basement", walk-in wine cellar, a plant room and an elipse spiral staircase that emerges from the garden.

Despite featuring a £6.25million price tag, the garden is directly overlooked by a number of neighbouring properties - with the garden's sunken elliptical staircase offering outdoor privacy.

Described as a "historically important Villa", original features include marble fireplaces with sienna inlays, an expansive wine cellar, cinema room and separate garage / guest house.

The video has attracted thousands of views on instagram, with one user commenting, "not sure an estate agent in an expensive flash car sends the right message to buyers".

"Why did they put the kitchen in the basement when there's the view of the garden from the ground floor 😢" asked one viewer.

Another added: "Underground living, no thanks.... I'm sitting in my living room 10 windows overlooking my garden.. In London! 😊"

"Wipe your feet next time, or we'll show this to your mother. She will NOT be pleased with you. 🤭" jested another Instagram user.

According to the ad, the house features "a marvellous kitchen family room" which opens up "to reveal an elegant walnut kitchen complete with a range of fitted mile appliances and a large island breakfast bar."

"There are sensational bi-folding doors that allow light to flood the space from the unique elipse which provides access up to the garden," reads the advert.

"Alongside the kitchen is a dining space with generous hidden storage, and a media room complete with integrated TV, subwoofers and AV receiver," it continues.

"There is also a gym, plant room, guest WC, and another access to the front of the house. Upstairs on the 1st floor is the principal bedroom suite which has beautiful walnut-bordered carpets and bespoke walnut wardrobes with brass inlays."

Knight Frank have been contacted for comment.