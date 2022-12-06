Husband of former British tennis no.1 Anne Keothavong 'raped woman and pinned her down to the bed'

Ms Keothavong and husband Bretherton. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kit Heren

The husband of former British tennis star Anne Keothavong is on trial accused of raping a woman at his west London home.

The alleged attack took place in May 2008, seven years before Andrew Bretherton, 49, married Ms Keothavong.

The corporate lawyer, 49, pinned the alleged victim to the bed after a date, after she told him he was being too rough with her, prosecutors said.

Oxford-educated Bretherton denies two counts of rape, the Mail Online reported.

Ms Keothavong with Bretherton at a dinner for Wimbledon players in 2017. Picture: Getty

He met the woman through a mutual friend in 2007 before encountering her again at a drinks party the next January.

The fourth time they met up, they shared dinner and a bottle of wine before he invited her back to his house in Kensington, to which she agreed.

Prosecutor Brian O'Neill said: "She was very happy in his company that evening and viewed him as potential boyfriend material,"

Sitting on the bed in his home, they began kissing and Bretherton tried to take her trousers off, the prosecutor said.

The alleged victim pushed his hands away, at which point he stood up to put some music on.

Mr O'Neill said: "She was still sat on the bed, thinking he was going to put on some 'mood music' but was surprised to hear Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses blasting out.

"When Mr Bretherton returned to the bed, he began to take her trousers down. It was at this point that her misgivings started.

"He slapped her hard on her right buttock and she said that was too rough, or something along those lines.

"At that point, in her words, “something switched in him” and he forcibly pushed her face down into the pillow, holding her head down with his hand. She felt that she was suffocating.

"He held her so hard that she was unable to see anything," as he attacked her, the prosecutor said.

She tried to escape but he was allegedly holding on to her so tight that she could not wriggle free.

He eventually rolled her over, giving her time to run away to the bathroom and lock the door behind her.

Mr O'Neill said: "She couldn’t phone for help as her phone was where she had left it by the front door.

"She decided to make a break for it, unlocked the bathroom door, grabbed her jacket from the side of the bed, picked up her bag and ran for the door.

"She shouted at Mr Bretherton as she left 'that is not what you do, that is not what you do'."

Ms Keothavong playing at Wimbledon in 2009. Picture: Getty

She visited a specialist rape centre five days later and reported the alleged attack to police but decided not to pursue a prosecution at the time.

The alleged victim considered launching civil proceedings in 2018, and eventually gave an interview to police on October 2 that year.

Bretherton was interviewed in 2019, telling officers they had consensual sex, during which she became angry and upset.

Ms Keothavong, who competed in four Wimbledon championships and represented Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics, will act as a character witness for her husband later in proceedings.

The trial continues.