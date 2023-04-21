'It's too dangerous to go outside': Aid worker trapped with son for a week in Sudan school speaks to LBC News

Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

An aid worker and her eight-year-old son are trapped in a school in Sudan, as violent clashes ravage the country.

Speaking to LBC News, Save the Children's Katharina von Schroeder said she had been trapped in a school with her son since last Saturday.

She and around nine friends, mostly aid workers who were there with their children, frantically tried to find out what was happening.

"We came here a week ago for a sports lesson, but we remained here because it's too dangerous to go on the road."

The 43-year-old told Lisa Aziz that she could hear the sound of conflict around the school.

"As we speak I can hear the fighting, I can hear bangs."

The Save the Children worker, who is German, has lived and worked in Sudan for seven years with half that time spent in a job at the British Council.

Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, man a position in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. Picture: Getty

Fire breaks out during clashes in Sudan's Khartoum. Picture: Getty

Diplomatic pressure is being stepped up to end the fighting in Sudan which has left more than 300 people dead in the last week.

The regular army has been fighting a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UN, US and other countries have been pushing for a three-day truce to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

The RSF says it has agreed to a 72-hour truce on humanitarian grounds. There was no immediate comment from the army.