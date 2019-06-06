1722 Committee: Adam - Save The Environment And Make Social Media Safe

Adam has a focus on healthcare, schools and the environment in his manifesto to be the next Prime Minister for Eddie Mair's 1722 Committee.

At 17:22 every day, Eddie is hearing from another listener who wants to join the long list of candidates standing to be the next Conservative Party leader.

Adam wants a focus on the environment. Picture: PA

Healthcare for an ageing population

Better funding and more efficiencies for healthcare to deal with a population that is living longer. Use of new technology to reduce the demand on doctors.

Making social media safe

Regulation of social media to match other media, with a focus on harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data protection.

Environment

Change our way of life to stop our unsustainable way of life - what we eat, how we package things, how we travel.

Education

Create schools fit to arm our children for a world of technology and automation.

Brexit

Scrap Brexit - the above four policies are vastly more important to all of us.