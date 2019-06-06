1722 Committee: Adam - Save The Environment And Make Social Media Safe
6 June 2019, 08:39
Adam has a focus on healthcare, schools and the environment in his manifesto to be the next Prime Minister for Eddie Mair's 1722 Committee.
At 17:22 every day, Eddie is hearing from another listener who wants to join the long list of candidates standing to be the next Conservative Party leader.
Healthcare for an ageing population
Better funding and more efficiencies for healthcare to deal with a population that is living longer. Use of new technology to reduce the demand on doctors.
Making social media safe
Regulation of social media to match other media, with a focus on harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data protection.
Environment
Change our way of life to stop our unsustainable way of life - what we eat, how we package things, how we travel.
Education
Create schools fit to arm our children for a world of technology and automation.
Brexit
Scrap Brexit - the above four policies are vastly more important to all of us.