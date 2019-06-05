1722 Committee: David - Second Referendum And Increasing Minimum Wage

David is the latest candidate to be the LBC candidate to join the race to be the next Conservative leader and he some some interesting ideas.

At 17:22 every day, Eddie is hearing from another listener who wants to join the long list of candidates standing to be the next Conservative Party leader.

Here's David's manifesto.

Second Referendum

I am a leaver. I voted to leave the EU and I would do the same tomorrow. However, because the issue has divided the country so badly, we need a second referendum. The result will be binding, it would be compulsory for people over 18 can vote and all EU citizens living in the UK for five years can vote - as well as British people living in the EU.

Minimum Wage

We would have a £9.50 minimum wage per hour for all ages. I would also take it out of taxation and National Insurance completely. That is the minimum in this country to live a decent life.

Tax

Anything about minimum wage would be taxed at 25 up to £150,000 per year. Above that would be a lower rate of 15%. That's because we should encourage the wealthiest people to actually pay tax, rather than to avoid it altogether. I would have a staggered rate of VAT to pay for it.

House Building

I would use compulsory purchase to buy enough space to build a completely new city to house 5million people. Only about 3% of the land in the UK is built upon, so I want to build a new city for the 22nd century featuring a proper integrated transport system