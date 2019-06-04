1722 Committee: Adriana - HS2 And Sacking Under-Performing Ministers

Adriana is Eddie Mair's candidate in front of the 1722 Committee today - does she have the policies that would make her a good Prime Minister?

At 17:22 every day, Eddie is hearing from another listener who wants to join the long list of candidates standing to be the next Conservative Party leader.

Here's Adriana's manifesto.

Chris Grayling announces HS2. Neither would survive under Adriana's rule. Picture: PA

HS2

I would scrap HS2. Nobody cares - building contractors are the only ones. I would use the money to build factories in the neglected regions like the north and the north-east.

Sacking under-performing ministers

Sack them, straight away. That wouldn't be enough in the corporate world. They would have to go. I could mention two straight away, Chris Grayling and Boris Johnson.

Tax

Get rid of the current tax system and make it a transaction tax. Anything that is paid for for anything has a tax of 3%. I'd get rid of income tax, fuel tax. I think the government would be better off, people would be better off and it would be much simpler. This means corporations won't be able to avoid paying tax.

(Eddie queries whether this is fully costed.)

Immigration

Anyone could come and live here. They would have to have a job, they would have to have a trade. Everybody's welcome and they wouldn't get a bean from the government for the first six months.