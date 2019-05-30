1722 Committee: Mirojem - Lords And Healthcare Reform

This is Eddie Mair's first candidate for the 1722 Committee to be the next Prime Minister - Mirojem, who wants reform in the House of Lords and the Healthcare system.

Eddie thinks it's very unfair that the next Prime Minister must be a Conservative - we should all have a say. So he's convening the 1722 Committee.

Every day at 17:22, he'll hear from an LBC listener, who will lay out their plan on what they would do if they were Prime Minister. First up was Mirojem.

Mirojem's manifesto

- House of Lords to be replaced by The Guardians Of The House, a shadow parliament made up by lay members of the public, in order to ensure the House of Commons respects democracy.

- If a Prime Minister resigns, it sparks an immediate General Election.

- MPs are public sector workers. Their pay should be linked to that of nurses, police and other public sector workers. If nurses salaries are frozen, then MPs' pay should be too.

- Priority in the NHS for public sector workers to get them back to health and work more quickly.

MIrojem wants to replace the House of Lords. Picture: PA

