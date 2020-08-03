New 90-minute Covid-19 test "could be game changing" in fight against virus

By Seán Hickey

This medical expert was optimistic that the roll-out of a new coronavirus test could be "game changing" in the fight against pandemic.

Sally-Jane Cutler is Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of East London and was speaking to Eddie Mair amid news that a new Covid-19 test can provide results in 90 minutes from the time of testing.

Professor Cutler beamed at the news, telling Eddie that this "means you can actually test somebody before they're being discharged from hospital back to their elderly care home," which could potentially save countless lives as care homes were some of the worst-hit settings during the peak.

Eddie quizzed the microbiologist how these tests carried out, and if they are different to current coronavirus tests.

She told Eddie that "from the person being tested, it's going to be no difference at all in terms of the type of sample being tested, but the huge benefit is that we'll potentially get a result in 90 minutes."

She explained that the method of testing is the same, but the main difference is the speed and scalability of testing.

Professor Cutler noted that there are "lots of potential advantages," in regard to this new test, but because it is relatively new there are still many unanswered questions about its efficiency.

Eddie pried further, asking the Professor just how confident she was about the impact this new test will have on the UK's coronavirus response.

"It is game changing," Professor Cutler insisted, adding that she sees it "as a way forward."

