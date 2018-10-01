Anna Soubry Fails To Impress Eddie Mair With Her Ken Clarke Impression

1 October 2018, 16:42

Anna Soubry hilariously attempted to do her best impression of fellow Tory MP Ken Clarke… but it failed to impress Eddie Mair.

The Conservative Remain MP spoke to LBC from the party's conference in Birmingham on Monday.

It follows an interview in the Daily Mail in which Chancellor Philip Hammond said Boris Johnson was incapable of “grown-up” politics.

He is also said to have the mocked the former Foreign Secretary by impersonating his “plummy voice”.

Anna Soubry failed to impress Eddie Mair with her Ken Clarke impression
Anna Soubry failed to impress Eddie Mair with her Ken Clarke impression. Picture: LBC

So, Eddie asked Ms Soubry, a Boris critic, whether she too could do an impression of him.

“I can’t do Boris, but I can do Ken,” she said.

Naturally, Eddie wanted to hear her best Father of the House impression and Ms Soubry was happy to oblige.

But afterwards, the LBC presenter was left less than impressed, as he quipped: “This isn’t something for you to fall back on”.

Watch the moment above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Demolishes The Idea Of "The Will Of The People" Over Brexit

9 hours ago

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid's Impassioned Swipe At Boris Johnson: The Balloon Buffoon

1 day ago

James O'Brien heard a brilliant theory about Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Caller Describes Boris Johnson As "Philandering Yoghurt Pot"

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile