Autumn 2018: Stunning Views From A World-Famous Landscape Garden

2 November 2018, 16:46 | Updated: 2 November 2018, 17:58

Stourhead
Stourhead. Picture: Alan Power

After a long, hot summer, Autumn 2018 is now upon us.

The nights are getting longer and the temperatures are beginning to drop.

But the change is season brings some beautiful scenes, which is being reflected on Eddie Mair’s LBC drive time show.

These glorious pictures were taken at Stourhead - a world-famous landscape garden.

Stourhead
Picture: Alan Power
Stourhead
Picture: Alan Power
Stourhead
Stourhead. Picture: Alan Power

Eddie asked Alan Power, the Head Gardener at Stourhead, to outline what he had been up to over the past year and also to describe the autumn scenes at Stourhead. You can listen to Mr Power's responses in full below.

