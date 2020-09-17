Caller disgusted with Jacob Rees-Mogg's test comments as her dad died of Covid-19

17 September 2020, 21:34

By Fiona Jones

This heartbroken caller told LBC how her dad died with coronavirus after being refused a test and shared her utter disgust at Jacob Rees-Mogg "spouting" praise for the testing system.

People need to be "reasonable" and stop the "endless carping" about the difficulty of getting coronavirus tests, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The North East Somerset MP told the Commons on Thursday that it is "quite right" for people who have family members that develop Covid-19 symptoms to self-isolate.

Caller Carmela told Eddie she was "infuriated" by these comments: "I cannot believe the success that he is spouting about."

"I'm somebody that lost my dad to Covid on 1 April, my dad was not able to get any test whatsoever. He was told to stay home and isolate despite having an underlying health condition of diabetes," she said.

She continued: "The fact that the Government are consistently patting themselves on the back and saying hey we're doing really well, we're doing great at tracking and testing people is absolute codswallop.

"I cannot believe that people are allowed to do this and say this and continue to go on like this. It's upsetting to people like me who've actually lost somebody that should not have died from this disease because we were too late to put anything into action.

"40,000 people like my dad died who didn't need to."

Eddie asked if those that have died have been remembered to which she responded vehemently that the coronavirus victims are not remembered.

"My dad passed away when my baby was six weeks old, my son is never going to get to know my dad and my dad is going to become just a number," Carmela said, "he was not offered any help despite numerous calls to the 111 service, consistently told to stay at home and isolate."

She asked why in other countries if someone wants a test they can get that response within hours.

"To have MPs stand up in Parliament and say well done we're doing a great job, stop carping on, is just terrible."

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

The Government has blamed people with symptoms for causing a surge in test requests

Furious GP brands Government "disgraceful" for blaming parents over testing scandal
MP fears UK will "lose control of virus completely" if testing system is not improved

MP fears UK will "lose control of virus completely" if testing system is not improved
Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Doctors fear second coronavirus surge due to lack of testing

Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus

Caller reveals 230 kids in his son's school are isolating due to coronavirus
Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen

Caller left seething by testing scandal, as wife and daughter left unseen
Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Lack of testing capacity in Covid hotspots is 'a disaster,' warns professor

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Prime Minister David Cameron spoke to LBC's Iain Dale

David Cameron 'desperately wants deal' on Brexit

Hundreds of people were said to have been turned away from the site in Catford

'Hundreds' turned away from Catford test site after QR code 'shambles'
The infection rate in Bolton has fallen but remain the highest in England

Infection rate in Bolton falls but remains highest in England
Twitter has added a warning label to one of US president Donald Trump's tweets

Twitter adds warning to 'potentially misleading' Donald Trump tweets
A vender carries food for sale at Pattaya beach in Chonburi province, Thailand

Thailand and Singapore added to England’s quarantine-free travel list
The body of the man was found in the early hours of Thursday morning

Police investigating after body of 'man on fire' found