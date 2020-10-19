Caller "petrified of losing everything" after receiving no financial aid during Covid

19 October 2020, 19:35

By Fiona Jones

This distraught caller is "petrified of losing everything" after receiving no financial support from the Government during the pandemic - she has now used all her savings and is living purely "on fear."

Nicky in South Wales is a self employed small business owner, working in holiday lettings, and has slipped through the net for financial support during the pandemic; she could neither claim furlough nor is she a business rate payer.

"My fear is now when they do open up again in 17 days' time, the borders are open, England are going to start coming back into Wales, we're back to square one," she said, referencing the announcement of a new 'fire break' lockdown in Wales.

She told Eddie she's had to use all her savings to survive thus far and "it's been one of the toughest things" she's ever had to deal with.

She said she has lost "thousands and thousands" of pounds and people are also asking for refunds of deposits and she hasn't had "a penny" of support.

Eddie Mair vowed to put her predicament to First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford
Eddie Mair vowed to put her predicament to First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford. Picture: LBC

Becoming tearful, Nicky told Eddie that all she can do now is "wait for it to end" and is opposed to the First Minister "locking up the healthy people" who should be out working.

Since March she has been unable to see her partner, her children, her parents or her sisters.

She said, "[The measures] are not going to work, the virus is here. This is nature, nature's here to take the population down...we need to be mindful of the people that are living.

"I'm petrified of losing my home, I'm petrified of losing everything."

Unfortunately, her mortgage holiday is also up and has no money left.

She said the Government "won't save you" and even though she set up her own business after losing her job and going through the Government programme, she is still has not been supported.

"You're constantly living on fear alone," she said.

Eddie vowed to put her predicament to First Minister Mark Drakeford and also ask Claer Barrett for financial advice.

