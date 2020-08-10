Caller's cancer-stricken husband left in limbo by daughter's actions

By Seán Hickey

This heartbroken mother explained how her daughter lives freely during the pandemic while her cancer-suffering husband and shielding mother live in the same house.

Sarah told Eddie Mair that her daughter "doesn't really think it's a bother going out and meeting different groups of people," and justifies it by saying that because she hasn't got coronavirus herself, she'll carry on.

Sarah's husband "had quite a number of tests back in October," but because of cancelled appointments during the lockdown, he was finally diagnosed with chronic leukaemia in June, for which he's taking chemotherapy treatment.

"I've reached the point where i think she should move out," the caller said, in an effort to protect her husband and mother from the dangerous behaviour of her daughter.

"You don't feel safe in your own home," Eddie surmised.

Sarah told Eddie Mair her daughter has been acting as normal despite living with two at-risk people
Sarah told Eddie Mair her daughter has been acting as normal despite living with two at-risk people. Picture: PA

The dejected caller told listeners that she just wants "to do everything right," and has been trying to appeal to her daughter's reason.

Even when she tells her daughter that she might make her dad sick, Sarah said she sees very little remorse.

Going back to the issue of her husband's delayed diagnosis, she told Eddie that "effectively he could have been diagnosed in January," which may have alleviated some of the current stresses.

