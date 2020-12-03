Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop Arcadia gift cards

3 December 2020, 18:28

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After the news emerged that shoppers with gift cards for Sir Philip Green's collapsed Topshop retail empire have been told they can only use them for half of the value of their order, LBC's Eddie Mair spoke to a consumer law expert.

Dean Dunham, LBC's own consumer lawyer warned that customers should use their gift cards as soon as possible, lest they become worthless.

He told LBC while you "may be able to use it now, trust me, by next week I think you won't be able to."

But all is not lost as Dean and Eddie discussed ways customers could work to get their money back.

It comes after customers have been left unable to use gift cards online due to a technical issue since Arcadia Group plunged into administration on Monday.

Now the firm's administrators Deloitte have confirmed that gift cards can only be used to cover 50% of the price of their purchase.

This would mean that someone with a £20 gift card would have to spend £40 to use it in full.

The group is working to resolve the system issue to allow gift cards to be spent online from next week, but shoppers are able to use them in stores in the meantime.

A spokesman for Deloitte said: "Gift cards remain valid in full across all the Arcadia brands.

"The full value of a gift card can be put towards up to 50% of a purchase."

He added: "Gift cards are currently being accepted in all stores and customers will be able to use them online from early next week."

Arcadia's brands - which include Topshop, Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins and Burton - appointed Deloitte to handle the next steps after the pandemic "severely impacted" sales across its brands.

More Eddie Mair

See more More Eddie Mair

This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson
Lionel Barber has told LBC's Eddie Mair that Tory MPs should "take a chill pill" over spending

Lionel Barber tells Tory MPs to 'take a chill pill' over £394bn of borrowing
Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections

Welsh First Minister says Christmas plan to relax Covid rules will increase infections
Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel

Ex-Civil Service boss says PM is choosing to 'bend the rules' to suit Priti Patel
Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn

Socialist Labour member backs Keir Starmer withholding whip from Jeremy Corbyn
Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Latest News

See more Latest News

The new policy will come into force on at 4am Saturday

Covid quarantine exemption for high-value business travellers and sports stars
Fencing was put up around many blocks and communal areas at Manchester University

University of Manchester criticised for 'numerous failings' in halls fencing report
Talks on a trade deal could be thrown into crisis when MPs vote on Monday

Controversial Brexit legislation set to return with trade talks on knife-edge
File photo: The Welsh Ambulance Service has this afternoon declared a critical incident

Welsh Ambulance Service declares critical incident amid 'high level of demand'
A further 414 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK

UK passes 60,000 Covid-19 deaths as 414 more are recorded

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (left) and lawmaker Ted Hui (right) demonstrate in solidarity with ongoing pro-democracy protests in Thailand

Pro-democracy Hong Kong activist plans move to Britain in exile