Coronavirus: Microbiologist's instant reaction to PM's pledge to buy better quality tests

19 March 2020, 18:39

By Fiona Jones

Microbiology professor reacted to Boris Johnson's pledge that the UK will buy "hundreds and thousands" of sophisticated antibody tests to determine coronavirus diagnosis.

Professor Mark Fielder said it was interesting that the conference was "in no way political at all" and was simply a request to follow the official health advice.

"The message is coming across now that [young people] have a role as well, just because they are less affected in many cases...doesn't mean they will not spread the disease. So it's implying that social distancing advice to all of our age groups," he said.

Boris Johnson said that the government intends to buy "hundreds of thousands" of antibody tests, which are as simple as pregnancy tests, to determine whether people have the virus.

"What that'll do is allow us to do quick tests to see if the patient being tested has actually developed an immune response against the virus," Professor Fielder explained.

He said that the new tests would be sophisticated enough to determine not just whether the virus is currently in a patient, but if it has been in a patient and passed - "that will start to tell us where this virus has been and that's particularly important in terms of us tracking the extent of this epidemic."

"When it does come it'll be a very welcome edition," Professor Fielder said.

Read more: Coronavirus updates LIVE

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard the heartbreaking call

The coronavirus call to James O'Brien that puts lots of our problems into perspective

2 days ago

Professor Chris Whitty is advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak

"Everyone who knows about coronavirus is alarmed by the UK's strategy"

3 days ago

James O'Brien gave a very thoughtful take on the coronavirus response

Coronavirus: James O'Brien's must-watch analysis of the UK's plan

6 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

The total number of UK coronavirus deaths has risen from 104 to 144

Coronavirus: UK deaths rise by 40 to 144 and total confirmed cases jumps to 3,269
Italy has surpassed China in the total number of coronavirus deaths

Italy overtakes China in total number of coronavirus deaths

The Prime Minister addressed the nation

Coronavirus live news: 'We will succeed' PM pledged UK can 'turn the tide in twelve weeks'
Watch LIVE: the Prime Minister's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the Prime Minister's coronavirus press conference