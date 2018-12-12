“Destructive, Divisive And Selfish”: Defence Minister Slams Jacob Rees-Mogg

The defence minister ripped into Jacob Rees-Mogg, describing his bid to topple Theresa May as “destructive, divisive and selfish”.

Tobias Ellwood said Mr Rees-Mogg and other Tory members of the ERG did not represent the Conservative Party.

“They need to ask themselves what banner they are wanting to fly here,” Mr Ellwood told Eddie Mair.

“They’re not the government and they’re not the party”.

He spoke as Theresa May addressed Tory MPs ahead of a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

The secret ballot takes place between 6pm and 8pm with the result expected around 9pm.

Mr Ellwood, who is supporting the PM, took aim at those bidding to topple her - including Mr Rees-Mogg.

“If you war-game what he is actually trying to do, it is destructive, it is divisive and it is actually selfish,” he said.