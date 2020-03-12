Doctor gives immediate reaction to Boris Johnson's coronavirus crisis response

12 March 2020, 17:52

By Fiona Jones

This is a doctor's immediate reaction to Boris Johnson's coronavirus crisis response after two more UK patients have died and the World Health Organisation have characterised it as a "pandemic."

"I think some of what was discussed was sensible but I do not think it has gone far enough," said Dr Lindsay Broadbent.

She said was "disappointed" with the lack of detail and "minimal changes" in the policy laid out by the Prime Minister, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser in the news conference.

Instead we should be following the advice and guidance from Scotland and Ireland and cancelling large-scale events, Dr Broadbent insisted.

"I think one point the Scientific Adviser raised was that the changes imposed need to be sustainable so I can understand why he would not cancel schools, for example, but cancelling social events over a certain size - that is an incredibly sustainable thing that can be done.

"it doesn't impact people too much and in fact the more notice people have of cancelled events, the better. As Nicola Sturgeon said earlier today, certain events... have a great impact on the emergency services so removing that kind of strain would've been a fantastic thing," Dr Broadbent.

"Yes I'm disappointed with the announcement we have heard today."

Ten people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus and the number of UK cases has risen to 590 - this is an increase of 134 from the same time yesterday.

For the coronavirus latest follow our live blog.

