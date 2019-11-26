Harry Dunn's dad: Dominic Raab doesn't seem interested in helping us

Harry Dunn's father told Eddie Mair that Dominic Raab doesn't seem interested in helping the Dunn family and even though he told Mr Dunn "you have my number" when confronted, Mr Dunn has never had his number.

As Dominic Raab arrived at a hustings last night, Harry Dunn's father Tim asked to have a chat with him as he had a couple of questions concerning the status of his son's case.

This is after Harry, aged 19, was killed in a collision in Northamptonshire which resulted in the American suspect leaving the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

Dominic Raab said he was happy to see Mr Dunn any time and "you have my number."

He said, "I just thought it was an opportunity for me to speak to Mr Raab and ask him why things were so slow and ask him some questions."

Eddie asked if Mr Dunn felt sorry for the former Foreign Secretary after he said he'd see the Dunn family at any time and would've been unable to have a proper conversation outside the hustings due to "rambunctious" surroundings.

Mr Dunn said: "He's never once tried to contact us".

"There was a good ten minutes before he needed to get in to the building," said Mr Dunn, "I only wanted to ask him a couple of questions." He said there was only himself, Harry's step-dad and a couple of uncles and they did not create any sort of atmosphere.

"I've had no contact from Mr Raab, I've met him once in a meeting, he's never once tried to get in contact with anyone in the family to talk to us," he said, "I honestly do not have Mr Raab's number, when I was in that meeting he never gave me or any member of the family his number. I don't know why he's saying that."

Eddie asked if he thought Mr Raab was interested in helping him.

"Honestly probably no," sighed Mr Dunn, "I don't know what's going on really. We as a family feel he's more interested in protecting this American lady than helping us."

He continued that the family are taking legal action against Dominic Raab.