Eddie Mair Asks Cabinet Minister: “What Will You Get PM As A Retirement Gift?”
12 March 2019, 17:10
A Cabinet Minister was put on the spot by Eddie Mair ahead of a crunch vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
The LBC presenter asked Damian Hinds: “What will you get Theresa May as a retirement gift?”
It’s as MPs prepare to vote on Mrs May’s EU deal - which she is widely expected to lose for the second time.
Mr Hinds, who is Education Secretary, quickly responded: “I’m not banking on needing to”.
He is urging MPs to get behind the deal, which he insists is a “good” result for Britain.
Follow LBC for all of the latest Brexit updates as they happen.