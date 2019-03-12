Eddie Mair Asks Cabinet Minister: “What Will You Get PM As A Retirement Gift?”

A Cabinet Minister was put on the spot by Eddie Mair ahead of a crunch vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The LBC presenter asked Damian Hinds: “What will you get Theresa May as a retirement gift?”

It’s as MPs prepare to vote on Mrs May’s EU deal - which she is widely expected to lose for the second time.

Damian Hinds was put on the spot by Eddie Mair. Picture: LBC

Mr Hinds, who is Education Secretary, quickly responded: “I’m not banking on needing to”.

He is urging MPs to get behind the deal, which he insists is a “good” result for Britain.

