Eddie Mair Asks Cabinet Minister: “What Will You Get PM As A Retirement Gift?”

12 March 2019, 17:10

A Cabinet Minister was put on the spot by Eddie Mair ahead of a crunch vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

The LBC presenter asked Damian Hinds: “What will you get Theresa May as a retirement gift?”

It’s as MPs prepare to vote on Mrs May’s EU deal - which she is widely expected to lose for the second time.

Damian Hinds was put on the spot by Eddie Mair
Damian Hinds was put on the spot by Eddie Mair. Picture: LBC

Mr Hinds, who is Education Secretary, quickly responded: “I’m not banking on needing to”.

He is urging MPs to get behind the deal, which he insists is a “good” result for Britain.

Follow LBC for all of the latest Brexit updates as they happen.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Immediate Response To Attorney General's Advice

7 hours ago

Faron Alex Paul, who is trying to get knives off the street

The Man Swapping Knives On The Street For JD Sports Vouchers

1 day ago

James O'Brien's monologue on Theresa May was very popular

James O'Brien Explains Why Theresa May Can't Blame The EU Over Brexit

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile