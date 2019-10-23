Eddie Mair Challenges Caller Who Says Boris Can't Be Blamed For UK's Political State

Eddie Mair forensically challenges a caller who says "nobody in their right mind" could blame Boris Johnson for the current political state.

"Nobody in their right mind could blame Boris because's he's going out of his way. He's done everything possible to get it done by that time, but it's been blocked at every move by the Speaker and all those MPs who voted for Article 50 and agreed to abide by the result, the referendum, and they've blocked every move he's made," said caller David.

"All I can say is when an election comes, those MPs that haven't been deselected, they will just be wiped out."

Eddie said: "Thinking of democracy, David, and there's a lot of talk about democracy, if a political leader or a Prime Minister stands up and says, "Trust me, I'm going to do this - no ifs no buts. The buck stops with me'.

"He didn't say, 'I'll do it if the DUP agree. I'll do it if the Speaker doesn't get in the way. I'll do it if Labour play ball'.

"He said, 'I'll do it, no ifs no buts. Now, if we can't trust our political leaders to deliver on their own promises, isn't that a problem?"

The caller said: "I think people will realise that he said that in good faith but he didn't anticipate the massive opposition from people who earlier on supported him-"

"He expected them all to fall into line?" challenged Eddie. When David protested Eddie said that perhaps Boris Johnson's promise was a little rash.

David insisted that Boris Johnson had some unexpected barriers put in his way.

Eddie said: "I'm suggested the barriers were pretty expected."