Eddie Mair fiercely challenges caller who says billionaires shouldn't be taxed more

Eddie Mair fiercely challenges this caller's view that billionaires shouldn't be taxed more because the number of people going to food banks "is not that large" - and Eddie leaves him speechless.

"I think Labour have got this obsession with the billionaires," said Alan from Mill Hill, "there's 100,00 millionaires in the UK and they contribute 29% of the UK's tax revenue. You drive those 100,000 away, we're going to be left back in this Marxist era of no food on the shelves - a bit like Russia."

"It would be quite something if they were all driven away, where would the harm be in getting them to pay a bit more tax?" asked Eddie.

Alan said that billionaires probably contribute about 15% of the income tax.

"Why are you assuming that they'll be driven away?" asked Eddie.

Alan repeated that there was an obsession with these "minute number of people" to which Eddie responded they have "massive, massive amounts of money."

The amount of people going to food banks is growing, said Eddie. Picture: PA

"You talk about the shelves being empty, there are people in this country whose shelves are empty because they can't afford to buy food," said Eddie, "so why can't the very richest give a tiny proportion of their money to do massive amounts of good to the people who go to food banks?"

Alan insisted they do - "But the food banks are still there!" said Eddie.

"For what reason?" asked Alan, and Eddie repeated food banks is the reason.

"The number of people who go to food banks is not that large," said Alan.

"It's growing," said Eddie, "it's large and growing."

Alan had nothing to respond.