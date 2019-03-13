Eddie Mair Grills Liz Truss Over Austerity, Brexit And More

Eddie Mair grilled Cabinet minister Liz Truss over austerity, knife crime, Brexit and more.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury came under instant fire from the LBC presenter when he repeatedly asked her: "How have you personally been affected by austerity?"

She spoke to Eddie live from College Green in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

On Brexit, Ms Truss said any second referendum would be a “bad idea”.

Liz Truss spoke to LBC on Wednesday night. . Picture: LBC

Eddie asked: “People can change their minds, can’t they?”

The Tory frontbencher replied: “But they were told in the referendum in 2016 that their vote would be implemented.”

Eddie responded: “What about people who have changed their minds between then and now?"

To which Ms Truss said: “I don’t think people have changed their minds.”

“You have,” Eddie hit back.

“I have, thats true,” Ms Truss replied. "In the other way though.”

The wide-ranging interview sparked a big reaction from LBC listeners.

Watch in full above.