Eddie Mair asks Heathrow CEO: "Are you pleased for the planet?"

Eddie Mair asked the CEO of Heathrow Airport if he is happy for the planet after its expansion was blocked on environmental grounds.

A court ruled that plans to build a new runway at Heathrow are unlawful because the government failed to properly consider the environmental consequences.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says ministers won't appeal but will instead "carefully consider" the "complex judgement".

Speaking to John Holland Kaye, Eddie asked: "I know you'll be disappointed, but are you pleased for the planet?"

The CEO responded bullishly: "This is only a step in the process. Heathrow expansion remains government policy.

"The Court of Appeal has asked the government to review the decision in respect of the Paris Accord. That's the mistake they say that they have made.

"We will be working with the government on that review to make sure we can demonstrate that Heathrow expansion is compatible with the Paris Accord."

Eddie Mair grilled the CEO on Heathrow Airport.

But Eddie told him: "The truth is, in response to this judgement, the government have said, in essence, you're on your own now.

"You've lost. The government isn't backing you on this appeal. You're on your own. This is all wasted."

The conversation got increasingly tense as Eddie questioned him on Chris Grayling and the environmental issues around the expansion.

