Eddie Mair repeatedly challenges Justice Minister over Johnson's offensive comments

"How offensive would Boris Johnson have to be before you said don't say it?" Eddie Mair asked the Justice Minister, repeatedly challenging him on offensive comments the Prime Minister has made.

The Justice Minister Chris Philp said he wouldn't tell anyone what to say as he believes in free speech after Eddie quoted Boris Johnson's past referral to gay men as "tank-topped bum boys."

Eddie asked him if he found that comment offensive and Mr Philp said, "I'm not from the LGBT community."

"Oh you have to be from the LGBT community to find that offensive?" asked Eddie and repeated the question: why should the LGBT community vote for a man who has made homophobic comments.

The Justice Minister insisted actions speak louder than words and he recently voted for equal marriage in Northern Ireland - but said he would not tell Boris Johnson what to say.

"Why, because he's your boss?" asked Eddie.

"People can choose their own language," said Mr Philp and attested that the Conservatives' record in office is pro-LGBT.