Eddie Mair repeatedly challenges Justice Minister over Johnson's offensive comments

27 November 2019, 19:35

"How offensive would Boris Johnson have to be before you said don't say it?" Eddie Mair asked the Justice Minister, repeatedly challenging him on offensive comments the Prime Minister has made.

The Justice Minister Chris Philp said he wouldn't tell anyone what to say as he believes in free speech after Eddie quoted Boris Johnson's past referral to gay men as "tank-topped bum boys."

Eddie asked him if he found that comment offensive and Mr Philp said, "I'm not from the LGBT community."

"Oh you have to be from the LGBT community to find that offensive?" asked Eddie and repeated the question: why should the LGBT community vote for a man who has made homophobic comments.

The Justice Minister insisted actions speak louder than words and he recently voted for equal marriage in Northern Ireland - but said he would not tell Boris Johnson what to say.

"Why, because he's your boss?" asked Eddie.

"People can choose their own language," said Mr Philp and attested that the Conservatives' record in office is pro-LGBT.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien dismissed Reg's theory as "epic selfishness"

James O'Brien pulls apart caller's claim everyone should pay same rate of tax

5 days ago

Sam Gyimah's phone-in with Eddie Mair did not go well

Eddie Mair forced to correct Lib Dem Sam Gyimah during agonising phone-in

6 days ago

James O'Brien heard some remarkable calls on Prince Andrew

James O'Brien gets three "mad" calls in a row on Prince Andrew

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Theo Usherwood explains the general election latest following Corbyn's NHS claims

Theo Usherwood explains the general election latest following Corbyn's NHS claims

Jaden Moodie: Boy, 14, stabbed to death 'by rival gang' and 'didn't stand a chance', court told
I'm not voting because I can't take any more of the politicians' lies, says fed up caller

I'm not voting because I can't take any more of the politicians' lies, says fed up caller

Gary Rhodes: Tributes to 'the first rock star of cooking' flood social media