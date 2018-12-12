Eddie Mair Asks Theresa May Critic Ben Bradley "Are You An Extremist?"

The Chancellor said Theresa May's confidence vote would "flush out the extremists". Eddie Mair asks May critic Ben Bradley whether he's an extremist.

Ahead of tonight's vote, Philip Hammond said: "I think what this vote today will do is flush out the extremists who are trying to advance a particular agenda which would really not be in the interests of the British people or the British economy."

Ben Bradley, a former Deputy Chairman of the Conservatives, is a strong critic of the Prime Minister and is one of the 48 MPs who have written to the 1922 Committee.

So Eddie Mair had to know, is he one of the extremists the Chancellor was talking about?

Mr Bradley responded: "I've never considered myself to be one.

"I sat down for lunch today with 2017 colleagues, who were all elected last year together who throughout this whole thing have sat together. We're opposite people who have different opinions on this, who have spoken in different directions in the House of Commons, who have sat and had lunch as friends because we are all here for the same purpose.

"Sometimes I think some older colleagues could take a leaf out of that book."