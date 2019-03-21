Eddie Mair’s Hilarious Brexit Tune To Theresa May's Speech

Last night Theresa May addressed the nation amid the Brexit crisis - and Eddie Mair decided to create his own version of the speech.

In the statement, the Prime Minister acknowledged the public were "tired of the in-fighting and political games”.

She also accused MPs of doing "everything possible to avoid making a choice" on Brexit.

Introducing his version of the much talked about address, Eddie told listeners: “After we went off-air last night, I heard from someone very concerned about Brexit.

"I won’t use her name, but it’s a woman in her early 60s who feels very let down…”.

Watch what happened next above.