Eddie Mair’s Hilarious Brexit Tune To Theresa May's Speech

21 March 2019, 19:52 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 19:54

Last night Theresa May addressed the nation amid the Brexit crisis - and Eddie Mair decided to create his own version of the speech.

In the statement, the Prime Minister acknowledged the public were "tired of the in-fighting and political games”.

She also accused MPs of doing "everything possible to avoid making a choice" on Brexit.

Introducing his version of the much talked about address, Eddie told listeners: “After we went off-air last night, I heard from someone very concerned about Brexit.

"I won’t use her name, but it’s a woman in her early 60s who feels very let down…”.

Watch what happened next above.

Emotional Caller: My Mum Doesn't Talk To Me After I Voted Remain

Emotional Caller: My Mum Doesn't Talk To Me After I Voted Remain

2 days ago

James O'Brien had his head in his hands

James O'Brien Head-In-Hands After Brexiter Says He Knows How To Fix Irish Border Issue

6 days ago

Armed police watch as a man is taken to hospital after the Mosque shooting in New Zealand

New Zealand Mosque Attack Eyewitness: "I Played Dead So Gunman Wouldn't Shoot Me"

6 days ago

Theresa May speaking in Brussels after the EU agreed a conditional extension of Article 50

Brexit Delayed To 12th April Unless Theresa May Can Get Her Deal Passed By MPs

US 'pipe bombs': Cesar Sayoc pleads guilty to using weapons of mass destruction

Brexit: Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle attacked and called 'traitor'
Iain Dale slammed the caller's "disgusting" remarks

Iain Dale's Fury As Brexiteer Says It's "Not A Bad Thing" If Remain MPs Need Security
Cancel Brexit Petition: Nigel Farage Says Parliament WOULDN'T Revoke Article 50

Trump says it is 'time to recognise' Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights