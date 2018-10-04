Eddie Mair’s Very Moving Reply To Caller Who Feels Worthless

4 October 2018, 17:33 | Updated: 4 October 2018, 17:41

When this caller struggling with his mental health said he felt worthless, Eddie Mair issued an incredibly powerful response - and LBC listeners were moved.

Matthew found himself homeless two years ago after a mental break down meant he lost his partner, job and flat.

He spoke about how he came close to suicide and was consequentially sectioned.

The caller said his family and friends started to ignore his calls - and his mental health slipped further.

Eddie Mair
Picture: LBC

He described a sense of “complete and utter shame” at himself when he had to ask friends for money - and they didn’t answer.

But Eddie refused to let the caller go on any further as he delivered a message that LBC listeners said moved them to tears.

The LBC presenter said: “You need to hear this, you’re not disgusting. Your life has value. You matter.

“I’m sorry that other people have lost their empathy that’s ebbed away from you.

"I’m sorry for all the problems you’re going through - but I care what has happened to you, and I’m sure a lot of people listening care about what has happened to you.

“You’re not worthless and you have value.”

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Lord Mayor Magid Magid and Stanley Johnson

Lord Mayor Criticises Boris Johnson, Then Boris's Dad Comes On The Line

1 day ago

James O'Brien was shocked by what he heard

James O'Brien Left Stunned By Expat Caller's Admission

2 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Demolishes The Idea Of "The Will Of The People" Over Brexit

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile