Ex-Soldier In Tears As He Issues Important Message About Mental Health

9 October 2018, 19:09

A former soldier broke down in tears as he delivered an important message to LBC listeners on mental health: “Get help, don’t leave it.”

John told Eddie Mair he had been in “denial” over his mental health for many years.

He served in the military and has been waiting for a PTSD assessment since June this year.

According to a report, delays in mental health treatment are “ruining people’s lives”.

Eddie Mair
Picture: LBC

Mental health patients are waiting so long for NHS care, they end up unemployed, divorced or broke, a Royal College of Psychiatrists survey found.

John, who is being supported by his wife, broke down in tears as he shared his story.

“I just get by day-to-day,” he told Eddie.

And he wanted to tell LBC listeners in a similar position not to stay silent.

“Get help, don’t leave it,” he finished.

Watch the powerful call to LBC above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Epic Monologue On How The NHS Is Being Sold Off

8 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Calls Up Listener Who Texted Saying He Was Happy James Was So Wound Up

4 days ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

The Caller On Trade Deals That Left James O'Brien With Head In Hands

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile