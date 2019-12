Former Tory MP tells Eddie Mair why the public have "completely switched off"

Former Tory MP Ed Vaizey told Eddie Mair why "nobody really wanted this election" and why the electorate have "completely switched off" from party manifestos.

Mr Vaizey said it was a cycle of the media taking apart the parties' promises and then both parties taking apart each others' promises.

He said the public think, "I don't care what they do, just want a government."

