'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

11 January 2021, 19:43

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller who works in a nursery told LBC it is "shocking" that her workplace is not being forced to close.

At the time of announcing lockdown number three, the Prime Minister said the early years provision would stay open as it would help key workers and vital services to remain.

Primary and secondary schools also remain open for key workers during this national lockdown.

Speaking about nurseries to LBC's Eddie Mair, Javi said: "I just think it's shocking really that they're open still. My whole nursery has been closed and we're the only room that's open at the moment.

"My room [comprises] 20 children and five members of staff. Every other room has the same amount of children.

"Every other room is closed because one practitioner from each room has got coronavirus.

"This is only our first week back from the holidays, which is why I'm bewildered that we're still not shut."

She added: "I feel completely overlooked by the Government. I feel like my trust in the Government has completely diminished."

