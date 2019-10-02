Irish MP: Johnson's Brexit Proposal Is "Disturbing"

2 October 2019, 19:51 | Updated: 2 October 2019, 19:53

Fine Gael MP tells Eddie Mair that Johnson's Irish border proposal is "very disturbing" and throws back to a "dark time in our recent history."

Fine Gael MP Neale Richmond said there's "a lot that's still very concerning" as it is a "massive move away from the backstop".

Specifically Richmond said there's a "huge concern" at the prospect of "completely changing the position in terms of customs and the clear change to the regulatory alignment."

Eddie asked: "Do you give this Prime Minister credit for trying to square this circle?"

"There was no easy solution to this, it's not a technical detail. His call that the border issue is simply a technical detail is very wide of the mark and is very disturbing."

Richmond: In some ways it is very surprising Arlene Foster went along with it.
Richmond: In some ways it is very surprising Arlene Foster went along with it. Picture: PA

The Irish MP also made the point that this would undermine the 2017 joint declaration between the British government and the European Commission that said there'd be no additional checks or infrastructure on the island of Ireland at the border.

Eddie read out Johnson's proposal to check goods earlier in the supply chain so there'd be no physical border. He asked: "Does this keep everyone happy? There will be no physical border but the necessary checks will be carried out."

Richmond repeated that this would still mean additional checks, which is "a throwback to a very different time in our recent history, a dark time."

He continued that in some ways it is "very surprising Arlene Foster went along with it."

Eddie asked: "So it's a no from you?"

Richmond said: "I'd need to see the full detail but it seems extremely disappointing and not that promising."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

The moment Farooq was confronted by LBC... and made a run for it

WATCH: The Dramatic Moment LBC Confront A People Smuggler... And He Runs For It

13 hours ago

Priti Patel announced more funding for tasers following LBC's campaign

It's Time For Tasers: Victory For Nick Ferrari's Campaign As Home Sec Announces Funding

13 hours ago

The money agent for the people smuggling gang in Birmingham

People Smuggling: Undercover Reporter Visits UK Money Agent Who Collects £7k Per Migrant

1 day ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson's Brexit plan: What six key players think

NHS preparing for 'worst case scenario' ahead of possible no-deal Brexit
Nigel Farage's Reaction To Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

Watch Nigel Farage's Reaction To Johnson's Brexit Proposal

Labour MP Rosie Duffield reveals she was a victim of domestic abuse