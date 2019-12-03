Jeremy Corbyn should have apologised for anti-Semitism, Labour candidates says

Faiza Shaheen said that Jeremy Corbyn should have apologised for the party's record on anti-Semitism in his interview with Andrew Neil.

David, a caller from Hampstead, told the PPC for Chingford and Woodford Green that he doesn't feel like Labour recognises the severity of anti-Jewish racism. He asked why Labour would not face up to it.

Shaheen responded by saying "Let me just start by saying I'm sorry."

Eddie Mair asked: "Why are you able to say sorry when your leader can't?"

Jeremy Corbyn should have apologised for anti-Semitism, Labour candidates says. Picture: PA

She replied: "He has said sorry in the past and he should have said sorry - and I'm sure he regrets not saying sorry.

"But I think, for me, I just want to say that I am deeply sorry that we didn't deal with those complaints.

"And, you know, you don't want to hear about Jenny Formby and the rest of it.

"I know, that's what we say. But I don't think and I know that the leadership and and many of us aren't in the bunker mentality of saying that it's all a lie.

"I don't think it's all a lie. And and one of the things that I think has been most helpful is trying to talk about educating people about what these anti-Semitic tropes are.

"If I'm honest, I didn't know about some of them and and being able to spot where that anti-Semitism exists.

"Listen, I'm a Muslim, I know exactly what it's like to be on the receiving end of racial prejudice and racial hatred and it's absolutely unacceptable and as the Labour Party we need to be held to higher standards and we didn't meet those.

We will have to put those things right."

Later on in the interview, she said: "All I can say is that I'm sorry and every time a Jewish person writes to me and tells me that they can't vote this time because of this I say I understand.

And I understand that it will take some time to heal that trust and we have to get on with doing a better job of it."