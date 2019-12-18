This Labour member wants Tony Blair to make a comeback

This caller think Tony Blair needs to come back to the Labour Party and help bring it back to power.

Phil in North Yorkshire rejoined the party following the election after quitting his membership around four months ago.

He told LBC's Eddie Mair that it was a speech by Mr Blair in 1998 that first inspired his political beliefs.

"It's a funny story actually - I joined and I said to the Secretary, 'I'm inspired by Tony Blair because his forces of conservatism speech in 1999' - it was a huge moment for me."

"And she said, 'he's a Tory' - so I left - but this time I'm not going to leave, I'm going to actually stand and take them back on because we need to shift it back to the centre," the caller explained.

Tony Blair won a landslide in the 1997 general election. Picture: PA Images

The caller continued: "A leader that can just be modern and reach out to everybody, because at the moment the Labour Party's trying to find voters that don't even exist anymore, that generation's gone."

He added the Labour Party needs to "go and find out what the people want - people who have been left behind or feel that being left behind.

"But if Tony Blair comes back in and helps us that would be a real help."